Bienvenido a los 90: Oasis – This is History 6 – Don’ t Believe the Truth

Regresan los macroespeciales de Bienvenido a los 90 sobre Oasis donde repasan su carrera al milímetro. Esta vez Ernesto nos adentra en la era Don’t Believe the Truth y contamos con la colaboración de Natalia y Fran.

Lo que sonó:

1 Let There Be Love (Demo)

2 Turn up the sun

3 Mucky Fingers (live)

4 Stop Crying Your Heart Out (live)

5 Lyla (live)

6 Part of the queue

7 A Bell Will Ring (live)

8 The Meaning Of Soul (live)

9 The importance of being idle

10 Guess god thinks i’m abel (Acústico Liam & Gem)

11 Love like a bomb

12 Keep the dream alive

13 Supersonic (live)

14 Columbia (live Chicago Metro 1994)

15 Ian Brown – Keep what ya got (Solarized)

16 Eyeball tickler

17 Wont let you down

18 Can you see it now (I can see it now)

19 Can you see it now (demo)

20 Sittin here in silence on my own

21 Pass me down the wine

22 The quiet ones

23 Who put the weight of the world on my shoulders

24 I’ts a crime

25 Let there be love

26 Rock’n’roll star (live Manchester 2005)

27 Lord don’t slow me down

28 Stop the clocks (Liverpool Zanzibar Club)

29 Married with Children (Liverpool Zanzibar Club)