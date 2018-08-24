Noticias

The Smashing Pumpkins ofrecerán en streaming su concierto en Seattle

The Smashing Pumpkins

La banda estadounidense se encuentra inmersa en su tour Shiny And Oh So Bright. Precisamente, uno de los conciertos de esta gira, el que tendrá lugar este viernes 24 de agosto en Seattle (Estados Unidos), será retransmitido vía Twitter. Así lo han confirmado tanto The Smashing Pumpkins como Live Nation.

Este evento forma parte de los Live Nation Concert Series y el streaming se podrá ver a partir de las 05:15 de la madrugada del viernes al sábado. A través de este canal de YouTube, los seguidores de The Smashing Pumpkins que no sean estadounidenses podrán seguir el bolo. Eso sí, todo el que quiera verlo no se librará de un buen madrugón.

