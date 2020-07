Talib Kweli lanzará su nuevo disco en exclusiva con Patreon

View this post on Instagram

Today is a special day for me. My journey into true independence started with @javotti_media and then I developed Kweliclub.com for my fans to join. Today however I became the first major artist to launch an album release thru Patreon. The whole album, Cultural Currency, will not be available for some months but by joining my @patreon page today you gain access to 2 brand new songs by me, a new episode of Vibrate Higher TV and more. Look out for me to be spending more time on Patreon than on my other social media sites, because the people who truly support me will love what I have to offer there. See y'all on Patreon! ✊🏾