Rosalía consigue dos nominaciones a los Premios Grammy 2020

Hoy hemos conocido a los nominados a los premios Grammy, y nuestra cada día más internacional Rosalía ha sido nominada en dos categorías: Mejor Artista Revelación y Mejor Álbum Latino de Música Rock, Urbana o Alternativa. En cuanto al resto de nominados, las principales opciones están en manos de artistas como Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X o Ariana Grande, grandes favoritos para triunfar en la edición de este año. El mayor número de nominaciones ha caído del lado de Lizzo con nada menos que 8, por 6 de Billie Eilish. Asimismo también hay nominaciones para artistas habituales de esta página como Thom Yorke, Bon Iver o Vampire Weekend, entre muchos otros. La competición por uno de los premios más prestigiosos del año estará, como siempre, muy interesante. para que podáis ir eligiendo vuestros favoritos, os dejamos el listado de nominados completo a continuación: Record Of The Year “Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande“Hard Place” — H.E.R.“Talk” — Khalid“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee Album Of The Year I, I — Bon IverNorman F***ing Rockwell! — Lana Del ReyWhen We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie EilishThank U, Next — Ariana GrandeI Used To Know Her — H.E.R.7 — Lil Nas XCuz I Love You (Deluxe) — LizzoFather Of The Bride — Vampire Weekend Song Of The Year “Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)“Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo) Best New Artist Black PumasBillie EilishLil Nas XLizzoMaggie RogersRosalíaTank And The BangasYola Best Pop Solo Performance “Spirit” — Beyoncé“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo“You Need To Calm Down” — Taylor Swift Best Pop Vocal Album The Lion King: The Gift — BeyoncéWhen We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie EilishThank U, Next — Ariana GrandeNo. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed SheeranLover — Taylor Swift Best Dance Recording “Linked” — Bonobo“Got To Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers“Piece Of Your Heart” — Meduza Featuring Goodboys“Underwater” — RÜFÜS DU SOL“Midnight Hour” — Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Best Rock Album Amo — Bring Me The HorizonSocial Cues — Cage The ElephantIn The End — The CranberriesTrauma — I PrevailFeral Roots — Rival Sons Best R&B Performance “Love Again” — Daniel Ceasar & Brandy“Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller“Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane“Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000 Best Rap Album Revenge Of The Dreamers III — DreamvilleChampionships — Meek MillI Am > I Was — 21 SavageIgor — Tyler, The CreatorThe Lost Boy — YBN Cordae Best Country Song “Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)“It All Comes Out In The Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)“Some Of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)“Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay) Best Jazz Vocal Album Thirsty Ghost — Sara GazarekLove & Liberation — Jazzmeia HornAlone Together — Catherine Russell12 Little Spells — Esperanza SpaldingScreenplay — The Tierney Sutton Band Best Gospel Album Long Live Love — Kirk FranklinGoshen — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City SingersTunnel Vision — Gene MooreSettle Here — William MurphySomething’s Happening! A Christmas Album — CeCe Winans Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album X 100PRE — Bad BunnyOasis — J Balvin & Bad BunnyIndestructible — Flor De ToloacheAlmadura — iLeEl Mal Querer — Rosalía Best Americana Album Years To Burn — Calexico And Iron & WineWho Are You Now — Madison CunninghamOklahoma — Keb’ Mo’Tales Of America — J.S. OndaraWalk Through Fire — Yola Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling) Beastie Boys Book — (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producersBecoming — Michelle ObamaI.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor — Eric AlexandrakisMr. Know-It-All — Jon WatersSekou Andrews & The String Theory — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory Best Song Written For Visual Media “The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy” — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4“Girl In The Movies” — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), Track from: Dumplin’“I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born“Spirit” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion KingSuspirium” — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria Best Music Film Homecoming — BeyoncéRemember My Name — David CrosbyBirth Of The Cool — (Miles Davis)Shangri-La — (Various Artists)Anima — Thom Yorke