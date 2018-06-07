Noticias

Numerosos artistas muestran su disconformidad con el cierre de los estudios de Maida Vale

por
MAIDA VALE

Ayer os hablábamos de los planes de la BBC para cerrar los legendarios estudios en Maida Vale, en los que han grabado numerosos artistas y bandas legendarios desde su apertura en los años 30 del siglo pasado. Según el comunicado de la cadena pública británica, los estudios, que hay que destacar que están en perfecto uso por, por ejemplo, la Orquesta Sinfónica de la propia BBC, serán sustituidos por un nuevo moderno edificio en la zona del este de Londres.

Sin embargo, ha ocurrido lo esperado y numerosos músicos y personalidades del mundo de la cultura se han pronunciado solicitando a la BBC que reconsidere su decisión, ya que cerrar estos estudios supondría cargarse una parte fundamental de la herencia cultural y musical de la capital británica.

Uno de los más activos ha sido Nigel Godrich, productor y colaborador habitual de Radiohead, quien considera estos estudios como un legado cultural tan importante como los de Abbey Road, y que por tanto deberían ser cuidados y mantenidos, en ningún caso cerrados.

 

También Geoff Barrow de Portishead ha mostrado su desacuerdo con la decisión de cerrar los estudios, lanzando un llamamiento a artistas y bandas para intentar hacer cambiar de opinión a la BBC.

 

Cedric Bixler Zavala de At-The Drive In ha recordado los momentos tan especiales que ha vivido con su bandas grabando en estos estudios y ha tenido un especial recuerdo al ingeniero de sonido que trabaja allí, a quien considera un auténtico maestro.

 

Por su parte, Andy Bell de Ride ha recordado lo especial que fue para su banda tener la oportunidad de grabar allí y sentirse parte de una sucesión histórica de bandas que habían grabado allí en décadas anteriores, un sentimiento que, en caso de prosperar el cierre, ya no podrían experimentar las bandas emergentes.

 

Otros que también han reaccionado han sido el actor Elijah Wood o Gaz Coombes, quien fuese cantante de Supergrass. Seguro que en las próximas semanas tendremos muchas más reacciones, y quién sabe si ocurrirá lo mismo que con el supuesto cierre hace unos años de BBC Radio 6, que finalmente no ocurrió y hoy en día goza de gran salud.

