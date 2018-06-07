Numerosos artistas muestran su disconformidad con el cierre de los estudios de Maida Vale

Ayer os hablábamos de los planes de la BBC para cerrar los legendarios estudios en Maida Vale, en los que han grabado numerosos artistas y bandas legendarios desde su apertura en los años 30 del siglo pasado. Según el comunicado de la cadena pública británica, los estudios, que hay que destacar que están en perfecto uso por, por ejemplo, la Orquesta Sinfónica de la propia BBC, serán sustituidos por un nuevo moderno edificio en la zona del este de Londres.

Sin embargo, ha ocurrido lo esperado y numerosos músicos y personalidades del mundo de la cultura se han pronunciado solicitando a la BBC que reconsidere su decisión, ya que cerrar estos estudios supondría cargarse una parte fundamental de la herencia cultural y musical de la capital británica.

Uno de los más activos ha sido Nigel Godrich, productor y colaborador habitual de Radiohead, quien considera estos estudios como un legado cultural tan importante como los de Abbey Road, y que por tanto deberían ser cuidados y mantenidos, en ningún caso cerrados.

This is absolutely insane…!! wrong… misguided… Call it what you will – the wrong move…. don’t destroy this incredibly important part of our cultural heritage – every bit as important as Abbey Road studios…. stop!!!! #BBCSaveMaidaVale https://t.co/keRO5K3CPx — nigel godrich (@nigelgod) June 6, 2018

Don’t destroy this beautiful studio!!! There are so few of these places left and this particular room is steeped in history – Bing Crosby’s last performance was here – and this guy… https://t.co/MWG0MFDAez #BBCSaveMaidaVale — nigel godrich (@nigelgod) June 6, 2018

This is a working busy part of the BBC – there is no need to get rid of it.. This is just as important as 6 Music – they wanted to shut that down too – people protested and it’s now a massive success… don’t destroy this amazing place!!! #BBCSaveMaidaVale https://t.co/zJKZo9c11R — nigel godrich (@nigelgod) June 6, 2018

The studios have been refurbed many times since 1930’s – asbestos is still intact.. This is about money – and a pressure to move to areas that are considered in need of ‘regeneration’.. but at a senseless cost. What they replace it with will never be of the same caliber.. https://t.co/QqfvfjYnfZ — nigel godrich (@nigelgod) June 6, 2018

This is Maida Vale studio 2. A very special place. Once it’s gone it’s gone. #BBCSaveMaidaVale Radiohead – Bloom (live From the Basement) https://t.co/DkAeKeNroF — nigel godrich (@nigelgod) June 6, 2018

This is BBC Maida Vale studio 2. A UNIQUE place full of history and the ghosts of great musicians past and present. About to be turned into some uninhabited luxury flats. #BBCSaveMaidaVale The White Stripes – Blue Orchid (live From The Basement) https://t.co/kEMrVhxHxn — nigel godrich (@nigelgod) June 6, 2018

También Geoff Barrow de Portishead ha mostrado su desacuerdo con la decisión de cerrar los estudios, lanzando un llamamiento a artistas y bandas para intentar hacer cambiar de opinión a la BBC.

PLEASE EVERY Artist/band/musician/DJ/MusicFan please use this hash tag to tell the BBC they are wrong to close down

The historic Maida Vale Studio and replace it with a new building#BBCSaveMaidaVale@radiohead @PaulMcCartney @KasabianHQ @Adele @jeremycorbyn @BBC6Music — Geoff Barrow (@jetfury) June 6, 2018

Cedric Bixler Zavala de At-The Drive In ha recordado los momentos tan especiales que ha vivido con su bandas grabando en estos estudios y ha tenido un especial recuerdo al ingeniero de sonido que trabaja allí, a quien considera un auténtico maestro.

I’ve done a lot of time with both ATDI and TMV at this place. Please don’t tear it down. The engineer that works there is a master and the historic performances that have happened there are more important than a new building. #MaidaVale https://t.co/4mevHU2Auj — CEDRIC BIXLER ZAVALA (@cedricbixler_) June 6, 2018

Por su parte, Andy Bell de Ride ha recordado lo especial que fue para su banda tener la oportunidad de grabar allí y sentirse parte de una sucesión histórica de bandas que habían grabado allí en décadas anteriores, un sentimiento que, en caso de prosperar el cierre, ya no podrían experimentar las bandas emergentes.

Please BBC – don’t close down Maida Vale. When Ride recorded radio sessions for John Peel and the rest, we couldn’t believe the 60s 70s 80s history we were becoming part of. You’re ending that for new bands if it closes. #BBCSaveMaidaVale — Andy Bell (@Andybebop) June 6, 2018

Otros que también han reaccionado han sido el actor Elijah Wood o Gaz Coombes, quien fuese cantante de Supergrass. Seguro que en las próximas semanas tendremos muchas más reacciones, y quién sabe si ocurrirá lo mismo que con el supuesto cierre hace unos años de BBC Radio 6, que finalmente no ocurrió y hoy en día goza de gran salud.