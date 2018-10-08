Operan a Ozzy Osbourne de una infección en su mano

Aunque sigue de gira a sus 69 años, cada cierto tiempo surgen dudas sobre la salud de Ozzy Osbourne. Este fin de semana, el mítico cantante tuvo que cancelar un concierto en California, tras lo que tuvo que ser hospitalizado por una infección en la mano por la que acabaron teniéndole que operar. Sin embargo, parece que la recuperación va por buen camino y no debemos temer por la salud del cantante, tal y como podemos comprobar en el post de Instagram en el que nos explican el estado de su recuperación en un hospital de la ciudad de Los Ángeles.
Sat Oct 6 show at @ShorelineAmphitheatre in Mountain View, CA has being postponed due to illness. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter is being treated for an infection, which required surgery on his hand this morning (Saturday, October 6). OSBOURNE will spend a couple of days at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles where he’ll remain under doctor’s care as they monitor the infection. The show is part of OZZY’s North American “NO MORE TOURS 2,” produced by @LiveNation, and is expected to resume on Tues, October 9 at @MattressFirmAmp in Chula Vista before this leg of the tour wraps with shows at the @HollywoodBowl (October 11) in Los Angeles and Las Vegas (October 13) at the @MGMGrand Garden Arena. @StoneSour will perform on these three shows. The Oct 6 show has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct 16 (support act for the new date is TBA). Ticketholders for the October 6 show should hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored at the rescheduled date on October 16. Refunds are also available at point of purchase.
Si todo va bien, se espera que Ozzy pueda estar de nuevo encima de un escenario mañana martes día 9, de forma que retomaría su actual gira norteamericana, tras lo que dará el salto a Europa a principios del año que viene, con concierto confirmado en Barcelona el día 3 de marzo de 2019.
Esperemos que todo quede en un pequeño susto y Ozzy se recupere del todo, algo de lo que no dudamos al verle feliz tomando helado en esta nueva foto de Instagram.