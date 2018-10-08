Operan a Ozzy Osbourne de una infección en su mano

View this post on Instagram

Sat Oct 6 show at @ShorelineAmphitheatre in Mountain View, CA has being postponed due to illness. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter is being treated for an infection, which required surgery on his hand this morning (Saturday, October 6). OSBOURNE will spend a couple of days at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles where he’ll remain under doctor’s care as they monitor the infection. The show is part of OZZY’s North American “NO MORE TOURS 2,” produced by @LiveNation, and is expected to resume on Tues, October 9 at @MattressFirmAmp in Chula Vista before this leg of the tour wraps with shows at the @HollywoodBowl (October 11) in Los Angeles and Las Vegas (October 13) at the @MGMGrand Garden Arena. @StoneSour will perform on these three shows. The Oct 6 show has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct 16 (support act for the new date is TBA). Ticketholders for the October 6 show should hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored at the rescheduled date on October 16. Refunds are also available at point of purchase.