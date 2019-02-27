Los herederos de Prince anuncian la reedición de “Ultimate Rave”

The Prince Estate y Legacy Recordings, una división de Sony Music Entertainment, han anunciado la próxima ronda de títulos físicos que se publicarán como parte del proyecto definitivo de relanzamiento del catálogo de Prince. El próximo será Ultimate Rave, que estará disponible el viernes 26 de abril.

Ultimate Rave, una edición de 3 discos que incluye la música pop dance con la que el artista comenzó el nuevo milenio, reúne el CD Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic de 1999 y su remix de 2001 Rave In2 the Joy Fantastic junto al DVD que contiene la actuación completa de Rave Un2 the Year 2000, la épica fiesta de Año Nuevo de Prince en 1999, originalmente rodada para su emisión de pago durante el comienzo del año 2000.

También estarán disponibles el 26 de abril Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic and Rave In2 the Joy Fantastic en vinilo, siendo la primera vez que Rave In2 the Joy Fantastic se publica en este formato. Los títulos en vinilo se publicarán en color púrpura como parte de una edición limitada. Además, los álbumes estarán disponibles en formato CD / LP junto con los nuevos productos de merchandising exclusivos de la época de Ia través de la tienda oficial de Prince.

Los títulos de Rave ya están disponibles para reserva aquí.

Os dejamos con los tracklist correspondientes para esta relanzamiento:

Prince – Ultimate Rave

Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic (1999)

Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic Undisputed (featuring Chuck D) The Greatest Romance Ever Sold Segue Hot Wit U (featuring Eve) Tangerine So Far, So Pleased (featuring Gwen Stefani) The Sun, The Moon and Stars Every Day Is A Winding Road Segue Man ‘O’ War Baby Knows (featuring Sheryl Crow) Eye Love U, But Eye Don’t Trust U Anymore (featuring Ani DiFranco) Silly Game Strange But True Wherever U Go, Whatever U Do Segue Prettyman

Rave In2 the Joy Fantastic (2001)

Rave In2 The Joy Fantastic Undisputed (featuring Chuck D) (The Moneyapolis Mix) The Greatest Romance Ever Sold Hot Wit U (featuring Eve) (Nasty Girl Remix) Tangerine So Far, So Pleased (featuring Gwen Stefani) The Sun, The Moon and Stars Man ‘O’ War (Remix) Baby Know (featuring Sheryl Crow) Eye Love U, But Eye Don’t Trust U Anymore (featuring Ani DiFranco) Beautiful Strange Silly Game Where U Go, Whatever U Do Prettyman

Prince In Concert: Rave Un2 the Year 2000 (2000)

Let’s Go Crazy She’s Always In My Hair U Got The Look Kiss Jungle Love (Morris Day & The Time) The Bird (Morris Day & The Time) American Woman (Lenny Kravitz) Fly Away (Lenny Kravitz) Gett Off Medley (Rosie Gaines, Mike Scott, Maceo Parker) It’s Alright (Larry Graham) Everyday People (Larry Graham, Cynthia Robinson & Gerry Martini) Higher (Larry Graham) Purple Rain The Christ Blues Medley (w/ Maceo Parker, Johnny Blackshire) Nothing Compares 2 U Take Me With U / Raspberry Beret The Greatest Romance Ever Sold Baby Knows 1999 Intro Baby I’m A Star 1999

“Bonus Groovez”

1.Flashlight – George Clinton

2.The Undertaker (Sax Solo) – Kathy Jensen

3.The Undertaker (Harmonica Solo) – Jimmy Russell

Release Yourself – Larry Graham, Prince and NPG “Innerviews”