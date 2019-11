Laura Marling volverá a la carretera con nueva música

View this post on Instagram

Oh hello 🇦🇺. It’s been a while. How you doing?… Me? I’ll catch you up – l’ve been in London, my sister gave birth to a human boy and I’ve been mostly staring at him for 10 months (see picture), I had something minor removed from my head (see picture), I’ve been boring people to tears talking about the life of a psychoanalyst named Lou Salomé (see Great Lives episode on BBC Sounds) and in between… I’ve been working on a record (…picture). I’m nearly done, actually. And to celebrate I’m going to be hitting the road to trial the odd song or two on you, if I may. Australia, you’re first, (see picture) because I love you so. Not least because you’re warm in March. Finally, I want to know what songs you want to hear on this run…of mine, obviously. WOMADELAIDE 6th-9th March- Pre-sales start tomorrow, general tickets from Thursday. See Secret Sounds website for details. Check back for more Australia news soon. Also, Instagram gives me nightmares so can’t promise much more of this casual chit chat, but I do like you very much, Bye! @womadelaide @secretsounds