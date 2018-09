Joe Seaward (Glass Animals) comparte un emotivo mensaje al recuperarse del grave accidente que sufrió este verano

View this post on Instagram

a message from joe ❤️: hi everyone, it's joe. I have learned a lot this summer, I thought I'd share a few of my findings with you all: 1) I am extremely lucky. my family and friends and the doctors and nurses in dublin are remarkable people. the band and my family sat next to me in hospital for two weeks while I couldn't speak or move and haven't left me since, I've been looked after by the best 2) trucks are extremely hard. 3) in the last couple of months I have learnt to walk, talk and read again- watching a body heal in real time has been quite amazing, saying more than 'i' is actually very complicated and tiring, so is adapting to lots of metal in your limbs. i have always taken my body for granted, I won't anymore. 4) your support, messages, letters and videos have been inspiring. I'm so sorry if you missed us playing this summer, we will get back to those we missed when we can. you are very cool people for bearing with me. apparently: 5) brain injuries can lead to wildly increased creativity – less inhibitions – so basically perfect timing for getting back on my kit, which I have just started doing. It'll be what all the musicians are doing soon, believe this is a picture of my carrot cake, the flamingos on top are the band apparently – and a picture of cardi bee, i was asked to channel my inner Frida Kahlo while convalescing, this is what I came up with – see point 5 above thank you all for your support. especially to dave, drew and ed Joe