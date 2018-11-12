Noticias

Eagles of Death Metal anuncia álbum de versiones con divertido título

Eagles of Death Metal

Eagles of Death Metal ha anunciado el lanzamiento de un álbum de versiones, Pigeons of Shit Metal.

El disco recupera temas de algunas de las bandas más célebres del rock y del metal, tales como ACDC, los Ramones, Guns N Roses, Steve Miller Band, Pixies, Love and Rockets o Queens of the Stone Age, reinterpretados por el tándem formado por Hughes y Homme y su banda.

Pigeons of Shit Metal estará disponible exclusivamente en formato vinilo, y tendrá una tirada limitada, de tan sólo 500 copias. El álbum contendrá 10 canciones, distribuidas en una cara A y una cara B, e incluirá portada del propio Homme, además de notas explicativas. Distribuido por Last Hurrah Records, el vinilo estará disponible a partir de marzo de 2019, en 3 colores distintos.

La lista de temas completa es la siguiente:

Cara A

  1. It’s So Easy – Guns N Roses
  2. Beat on the Brat – The Ramones
  3. Gouge Away – Pixies
  4. So Alive – Love and Rockets
  5. High Voltage (medley) – AC/DC

 

Cara B

  1. Go with the Flow – Queens of the Stone Age
  2. The Hunger– The Distillers
  3. Abracadabra – Steve Miller Band
  4. Gonna Leave You – Queens of the Stone Age
  5. Long Slow Goodbye – Queens of the Stone Age
