Mar 7 julio 2020
Black Thought (The Roots) anuncia nuevo álbum con colaboradores de lujo

Black Thought, uno de los integrantes de The Roots, ha anunciado un nuevo álbum titulado Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane & Able, que saldrá a la venta el próximo 31 de julio. Por ahora, no hemos podido escuchar un adelanto, que esperará hasta este viernes 10 de julio y se titulará Thought vs. Everybody.

Sobre Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane & Able, nuevo EP de Black Thought

Black Thought va a estar muy bien rodeado en este nuevo proyecto, que ha contado con la producción de Sean C y colaboraciones de PUSHA-T, Killer Mike, Swizz Beatz, Portugal. The Man, ScHoolboy Q y muchos más.

Se trata de la tercera entrega de Streams of Thought, la serie de lanzamientos que Black Thought ha ido lanzando desde el año 2018. Mientras esperamos la llegada de este lanzamiento, os dejamos con el tracklist completo y su impresionante listado de colaboraciones.

Tracklist de Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane & Able

01 I’m Not Crazy (First Contact)
02 State Prisoner
03 Good Morning [ft. Swizz Beatz, PUSHA-T and Killer Mike]
04 Magnificent
05 Experience (Interlude)
06 Quiet Trip [ft. Portugal. The Man and The Last Artful, Dodgr]
07 Nature of the Beast [ft. Portugal. The Man and The Last Artful, Dodgr]
08 We Should Be Good [ft. C.S. Armstrong]
09 Steak Um [ft. ScHoolboy Q]
10 Thought vs. Everybody
11 Ghetto Boyz & Girls [ft. C.S. Armstrong]
12 Fuelt [ft. Portugal. The Man and The Last Artful, Dodgr]
13 I’m Not Crazy (Outro)

