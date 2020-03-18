miércoles, marzo 18, 2020
Noel Castro

Bandcamp renunciará a su comisión de ventas durante este viernes, para apoyar los ingresos de los músicos

Bandcamp ha anunciado que no recaudará la comisión que recibe de las ventas de la plataforma durante el día 20 de marzo, desde las 00 de la noche en horario del Pacífico (PST). Este esfuerzo va dirigido a aumentar el dinero que reciben los artistas en estos momentos de necesidad, según ha explicado el co fundador y CEO de la plataforma, Ethan Diamond.

«Para muchos artistas, un día de gran aumento de ventas puede significar la diferencia entre pagarse el alquiler o no», recoge un comunicado de Diamond publicado en Bandcamp, que puedes leer al completo en inglés al final de esta noticia.

Bandcamp nacía en 2008 como un modelo más sostenible y band-friendly para artistas y sellos discográficos. La plataforma recauda una comisión del 15 % en artículos digitales y del 10 % en artículos físicos. Quitando las tarifas del procesador de pagos, el artista suele recaudar entre un 80 y un 85 % de sus ventas, según explica la propia plataforma en su sección sobre el tema.

«Los fans ya han pagado a artistas y sellos independientes 496 millones de dólares usando Bandcamp, 9,6 millones en los últimos 30 días», explica el portal.

COMUNICADO COMPLETO:

The Covid-19 pandemic is in full force, and artists have been hit especially hard as tours and shows are being canceled for the foreseeable future. With such a major revenue stream drying up almost entirely, finding ways to continue supporting artists in the coming months is now an urgent priority for anyone who cares about music and the artists who create it. The good news is that we’re already seeing many fans going above and beyond to support artists across Bandcamp.

To raise even more awareness around the pandemic’s impact on musicians everywhere, we’re waiving our revenue share on sales this Friday, March 20 (from midnight to midnight Pacific Time), and rallying the Bandcamp community to put much needed money directly into artists’ pockets.

For many artists, a single day of boosted sales can mean the difference between being able to pay rent or not. Still, we consider this just a starting point. Musicians will continue to feel the effects of lost touring income for many months to come, so we’re also sharing some ideas below on how fans can support the artists they love and how artists can give fans new, creative ways to provide support.

It may sound simple, but the best way to help artists is with your direct financial support, and we hope you’ll join us on Friday and through the coming months as we work to support artists in this challenging time.

Ethan Diamond
Co-Founder & CEO
Bandcamp

Noel Castro

