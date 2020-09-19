NEIL YOUNG

Tras dejar la banda Buffalo Springfield en 1968, Neil Young logró establecerse como uno de los más influyentes y personales cantautores de su generación. El cuerpo de su obra se ubica en un segundo plano respecto de Bob Dylan en lo que hace a profundidad y pudo mantener su importante reputación así como sus ventas por un sorprendente y prolongado lapso. Desde los comienzos de su carrera como solista a finales de los 60 hasta finales de los 90, nunca dejó de escribir, grabar y tocar en vivo; su catálogo oficial sólo representa una porción de su obra ya que conservó en sus arcas innumerables cintas jamás lanzadas.

DISCOGRAFÍA DE NEIL YOUNG

  • Neil Young (1968)
  • Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere with Crazy Horse (1969)
  • After the Gold Rush (1970)
  • Harvest (1972)
  • Time Fades Away live album (1973)
  • On the Beach (1974)
  • Tonight’s the Night (1975)
  • Zuma with Crazy Horse (1975)
  • Long May You Run with Stephen Stills (1976)
  • American Stars ‘n Bars (1977)
  • Comes a Time (1978)
  • Rust Never Sleeps with Crazy Horse (1979)
  • Hawks & Doves (1980)
  • Re·ac·tor with Crazy Horse (1981)
  • Trans (1982)
  • Everybody’s Rockin’ with the Shocking Pinks (1983)
  • Old Ways (1985)
  • Landing on Water (1986)
  • Life with Crazy Horse (1987)
  • This Note’s for You with The Bluenotes (1988)
  • Freedom (1989)
  • Ragged Glory with Crazy Horse (1990)
  • Harvest Moon (1992)
  • Sleeps with Angels with Crazy Horse (1994)
  • Mirror Ball with Pearl Jam (1995)
  • Broken Arrow with Crazy Horse (1996)
  • Silver & Gold (2000)
  • Are You Passionate? with Booker T. & the M.G.’s (2002)
  • Greendale with Crazy Horse (2003)
  • Prairie Wind (2005)
  • Living with War (2006)
  • Living with War: “In the Beginning” (2006)
  • Chrome Dreams II (2007)
  • Fork in the Road (2009)
  • Le Noise (2010)
  • Americana with Crazy Horse (2012)
  • Psychedelic Pill with Crazy Horse (2012)
  • A Letter Home (2014)
  • Storytone (2014)
  • The Monsanto Years with Promise of the Real (2015)
  • Peace Trail (2016)
  • Hitchhiker recorded 1976 (2017)
  • The Visitor with Promise of the Real (2017)
  • Colorado with Crazy Horse (2019)
  • Homegrown recorded 1974–75 (2020)

IMPRESCINDIBLES

