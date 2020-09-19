BIOGRAFÍA DE NEIL YOUNG
Tras dejar la banda Buffalo Springfield en 1968, Neil Young logró establecerse como uno de los más influyentes y personales cantautores de su generación. El cuerpo de su obra se ubica en un segundo plano respecto de Bob Dylan en lo que hace a profundidad y pudo mantener su importante reputación así como sus ventas por un sorprendente y prolongado lapso. Desde los comienzos de su carrera como solista a finales de los 60 hasta finales de los 90, nunca dejó de escribir, grabar y tocar en vivo; su catálogo oficial sólo representa una porción de su obra ya que conservó en sus arcas innumerables cintas jamás lanzadas.
DISCOGRAFÍA DE NEIL YOUNG
- Neil Young (1968)
- Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere with Crazy Horse (1969)
- After the Gold Rush (1970)
- Harvest (1972)
- Time Fades Away live album (1973)
- On the Beach (1974)
- Tonight’s the Night (1975)
- Zuma with Crazy Horse (1975)
- Long May You Run with Stephen Stills (1976)
- American Stars ‘n Bars (1977)
- Comes a Time (1978)
- Rust Never Sleeps with Crazy Horse (1979)
- Hawks & Doves (1980)
- Re·ac·tor with Crazy Horse (1981)
- Trans (1982)
- Everybody’s Rockin’ with the Shocking Pinks (1983)
- Old Ways (1985)
- Landing on Water (1986)
- Life with Crazy Horse (1987)
- This Note’s for You with The Bluenotes (1988)
- Freedom (1989)
- Ragged Glory with Crazy Horse (1990)
- Harvest Moon (1992)
- Sleeps with Angels with Crazy Horse (1994)
- Mirror Ball with Pearl Jam (1995)
- Broken Arrow with Crazy Horse (1996)
- Silver & Gold (2000)
- Are You Passionate? with Booker T. & the M.G.’s (2002)
- Greendale with Crazy Horse (2003)
- Prairie Wind (2005)
- Living with War (2006)
- Living with War: “In the Beginning” (2006)
- Chrome Dreams II (2007)
- Fork in the Road (2009)
- Le Noise (2010)
- Americana with Crazy Horse (2012)
- Psychedelic Pill with Crazy Horse (2012)
- A Letter Home (2014)
- Storytone (2014)
- The Monsanto Years with Promise of the Real (2015)
- Peace Trail (2016)
- Hitchhiker recorded 1976 (2017)
- The Visitor with Promise of the Real (2017)
- Colorado with Crazy Horse (2019)
- Homegrown recorded 1974–75 (2020)
IMPRESCINDIBLES
