Ya se conocen los nominados para los Premios Grammy 2018

Un año más, llegan las nominaciones para los Premios Grammy 2018, y como siempre, encontramos a pesos pesados de la industria musical liderando las mismas, con Jay-Z (ocho), Kendrick Lamar (siete) y Bruno Mars (seis) liderando el listado de favoritos.

Pero también hay hueco para artistas como Foo Fighters, Leonard Cohen o Chris Cornell entre los elegidos, a los que el presidente de la Recording Academy Neil Portnow ha dedicado las siguientes palabras: “Me inspiran los nominados de este año y el increíble talento que cada uno posee. Su grabaciones son un verdadero testimonio de cuán creativamente vivo y significativa se ha convertido nuestra industria musical. Cada nominado usa su oficio para inspirar, elevar y contar historias de nuestro mundo a través de su arte. Proporcionan una banda sonora vibrante que representa el más alto nivel de excelencia y continúa impactando y reflejando nuestra cultura“.

En cuanto al premio al Mejor Disco de Música Alternativa, este año se galardón estaré entre Everything Now de Arcade Fire, Humanz de Gorillaz, American Dream de LCD Soundsystem, Pure Comedy de Father John Misty y Sleep Well Beast de The National.

La gala de entrega se celebrará el domingo 28 de enero de 2018 en el Madison Square Garden de Nueva York. Os dejamos con el listado completo de nominados:

Grabación del Año:

‘Redbone’ — Childish Gambino

‘Despacito’ — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

‘The Story Of O.J.’ — JAY-Z

‘HUMBLE.’ — Kendrick Lamar

’24K Magic’ — Bruno Mars

Discodel Año:

‘Awaken, My Love!’ — Childish Gambino

‘4:44’ — JAY-Z

‘DAMN.’ — Kendrick Lamar

‘Melodrama’ — Lorde

’24K Magic’ — Bruno Mars

Canción del Año:

‘Despacito’ — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason ‘Poo Bear’ Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

‘4:44’ — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)

‘Issues’ — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

‘1-800-273-8255’ — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

‘That’s What I Like’ — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Mejor Nuevo Artista:

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Mejor Actuación Pop en Solitario:

‘Love So Soft’ — Kelly Clarkson

‘Praying’ — Kesha

‘Million Reasons’ — Lady Gaga

‘What About Us’ — P!nk

‘Shape Of You’ — Ed Sheeran

Mejor Actuación Pop en Dúo:

‘Something Just Like This’ ­— The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

‘Despacito’ — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

‘Thunder’ — Imagine Dragons

‘Feel It Still’ — Portugal. The Man

‘Stay’ — Zedd & Alessia Cara

Mejor Álbum de pop vocal tradicional

“Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)” — Michael Bublé

“Triplicate” — Bob Dylan

“In Full Swing” — Seth MacFarlane

“Wonderland” — Sarah McLachlan

“Tony Bennett Celebrates 90” — (Various Artists)

Mejor Álbum de pop vocal

“Kaleidoscope EP” — Coldplay

“Lust for Life” — Lana Del Rey

“Evolve” — Imagine Dragons

“Rainbow” — Kesha

“Joanne” — Lady Gaga

“÷ (Divide)” — Ed Sheeran

Mejor Grabación Dance

“Bambro Koyo Ganda” — Bonobo featuring Innov Gnawa

“Cola” — Camelphat & Elderbrook

“Andromeda” — Gorillaz featuring Dram

“Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem

“Line of Sight” — Odesza featuring Wynne & Mansionair

Mejor Disco de Dance/Electrónica:

‘Migration’ — Bonobo

‘3-D The Catalogue’ — Kraftwerk

‘Mura Masa’ — Mura Masa

‘A Moment Apart’ — Odesza

‘What Now’ — Sylvan Esso

Mejor Disco Instrumental Contemporáneo

“What If” — the Jerry Douglas Band

“Spirit” — Alex Han

“Mount Royal” — Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

“Prototype” — Jeff Lorber Fusion

“Bad Hombre” — Antonio Sanchez

Mejor Actuación Rock:

‘You Want It Darker’ — Leonard Cohen

‘The Promise’ — Chris Cornell

‘Run’ — Foo Fighters

‘No Good’ — Kaleo

‘Go To War’ — Nothing More

Mejor Actuación Metal:

“Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red

“Black Hoodie” — Body Count

“Forever” — Code Orange

“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon

“Clockworks” — Meshuggah

Mejor Canción Rock

“Atlas, Rise!” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

“Blood in the Cut” — JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)

“Go to War” — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)

“Run” — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

“The Stage” — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)

Mejor Disco de Rock

“Emperor of Sand” — Mastodon

“Hardwired…to Self-Destruct” — Metallica

“The Stories We Tell Ourselves” — Nothing More

“Villains” — Queens of the Stone Age

“A Deeper Understanding” — the War on Drugs

Mejor Disco de Música Alternativa

“Everything Now” — Arcade Fire

“Humanz” — Gorillaz

“American Dream” — LCD Soundsystem

“Pure Comedy” — Father John Misty

“Sleep Well Beast” — The National

Mejor Actuación R&B

“Get You” — Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis

“Distraction” — Kehlani

“High” — Ledisi

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

“The Weekend” — SZA

Mejor Actuación R&B Tradicional

“Laugh and Move On” — the Baylor Project

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“What I’m Feelin'” — Anthony Hamilton featuring the Hamiltones

“All the Way” — Ledisi

“Still” — Mali Music

Mejor Canción R&B

“First Began” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

“Location” — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)

“Redbone” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

“Supermodel” — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)

“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana Contemporánea:

‘Free 6lack’ — 6lack

‘Awaken, My Love!’ — Childish Gambino

‘American Teen’ — Khalid

‘Ctrl’ — SZA

‘Starboy’ — The Weeknd

Mejor Álbum R&B

“Freudian” — Daniel Caesar

“Let Love Rule” — Ledisi

“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

“Gumbo” — PJ Morton

“Feel the Real’ — Musiq Soulchild

Mejor Actuación de Rap:

“Bounce Back” — Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B

“4:44” — Jay-Z

“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar

“Bad and Boujee” — Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Mejor Álbum Rap:

‘4:44’ — JAY-Z

‘DAMN.’ — Kendrick Lamar

‘Culture’ — Migos

‘Laila’s Wisdom’ — Rapsody

‘Flower Boy’ — Tyler, The Creator

Mejor Álbum Country:

‘Cosmic Hallelujah’ — Kenny Chesney

‘Heart Break’ — Lady Antebellum

‘The Breaker’ — Little Big Town

‘Life Changes’ — Thomas Rhett

‘From A Room: Volume 1’ — Chris Stapleton

Mejor Álbum Jazz:

‘The Journey’ — The Baylor Project

‘A Social Call’ — Jazzmeia Horn

‘Bad Ass And Blind’ — Raul Midón

‘Porter Plays Porter’ — Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King

‘Dreams And Daggers’ — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Mejor Álbum Gospel:

‘Crossover ‘— Travis Greene

‘Bigger Than Me’ — Le’Andria

‘Close’ — Marvin Sapp

‘Sunday Song’ — Anita Wilson

‘Let Them Fall In Love’ — Cece Winans

Mejor Álbum de Música Cristiana Contemporánea:

‘Rise’ — Danny Gokey

‘Echoes (Deluxe Edition)’ — Matt Maher

‘Lifer’ — MercyMe

‘Hills And Valleys’ — Tauren Wells

‘Chain Breaker’ — Zach Williams

Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino:

‘Lo Único Constante’ — Alex Cuba

‘Mis Planes Son Amarte’ — Juanes

”Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017′ — La Santa Cecilia

‘Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)’ — Natalia Lafourcade

‘El Dorado’ — Shakira

Mejor Álbum de Rock Latino, Urbano o Alternativo

“Ayo” — Bomba Estéreo

“Pa’ Fuera” — C4 Trío & Desorden Público

“Salvavidas de Hielo” — Jorge Drexler

“El Paradise” — Los Amigos Invisibles

“Residente” — Residente

Mejor Álbum de Americana:

Southern Blood — Gregg Allman

Shine On Rainy Day — Brent Cobb

Beast Epic — Iron & Wine

The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Brand New Day — The Mavericks

Mejor Álbum Folk

“Mental Illness” — Aimee Mann

“Semper Femina” — Laura Marling

“The Queen of Hearts” — Offa Rex

“You Don’t Own Me Anymore” — the Secret Sisters

“The Laughing Apple” — Yusuf / Cat Stevens

Mejor Álbum de Comedia:

The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas — Dave Chappelle

Cinco — Jim Gaffigan

Jerry Before Seinfeld — Jerry Seinfeld

A Speck Of Dust — Sarah Silverman

What Now? — Kevin Hart

Mejor Canción Compuesta para Medios Audiovisuales:

‘City Of Stars’ — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone), Track from La La Land

‘How Far I’ll Go’ — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho), Track from Moana: The Songs

‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (ZAYN & Taylor Swift), Track from Fifty Shades Darker

‘Never Give Up’ — Sia Furler & Gregg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia), Track from Lion

‘Stand Up For Something’ — Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day Featuring Common), Track from Marshall

Productor del Año, No Clásico:

Calvin Harris

No I.D.

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

The Stereotypes

Mejor Vídeo Musical

” Up All Night” — (Beck) Canada, video director; Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar Romagosa, video producers

“Makeba” — (Jain) Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors; Yodelice, video producer

“The Story of O.J.” — (Jay-Z) Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors; Daniel Midgley, video producer

“Humble.” — (Kendrick Lamar) The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers

“1-800-273-8255” — (Logic featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid) Andy Hines, video director; Andrew Lerios, video producer

Mejor Película Musical

“One More Time With Feeling” (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds) Andrew Dominik, video director; Dulcie Kellett & James Wilson, video producers

“Long Strange Trip” (The Grateful Dead) Amir Bar-Lev, video director; Alex Blavatnik, Ken Dornstein, Eric Eisner, Nick Koskoff & Justin Kreutzmann, video producers

“The Defiant Ones” (Various Artists) Allen Hughes, video director; Sarah Anthony, Fritzi Horstman, Broderick Johnson, Gene Kirkwood, Andrew Kosove, Laura Lancaster, Michael Lombardo, Jerry Longarzo, Doug Pray & Steven Williams, video producers

“Soundbreaking” (Various Artists) Maro Chermayeff & Jeff Dupre, video directors; Joshua Bennett, Julia Marchesi, Sam Pollard, Sally Rosenthal, Amy Schewel & Warren Zanes, video producers