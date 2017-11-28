Ya se conocen los nominados para los Premios Grammy 2018

Un año más, llegan las nominaciones para los Premios Grammy 2018, y como siempre, encontramos a pesos pesados de la industria musical liderando las mismas, con Jay-Z (ocho), Kendrick Lamar (siete) y Bruno Mars (seis) liderando el listado de favoritos.
Pero también hay hueco para artistas como Foo Fighters, Leonard Cohen o Chris Cornell entre los elegidos, a los que el presidente de la Recording Academy Neil Portnow ha dedicado las siguientes palabras: “Me inspiran los nominados de este año y el increíble talento que cada uno posee. Su grabaciones son un verdadero testimonio de cuán creativamente vivo y significativa se ha convertido nuestra industria musical. Cada nominado usa su oficio para inspirar, elevar y contar historias de nuestro mundo a través de su arte. Proporcionan una banda sonora vibrante que representa el más alto nivel de excelencia y continúa impactando y reflejando nuestra cultura“.
En cuanto al premio al Mejor Disco de Música Alternativa, este año se galardón estaré entre Everything Now de Arcade Fire, Humanz de Gorillaz, American Dream de LCD Soundsystem, Pure Comedy de Father John Misty y Sleep Well Beast de The National.
La gala de entrega se celebrará el domingo 28 de enero de 2018 en el Madison Square Garden de Nueva York. Os dejamos con el listado completo de nominados:
Grabación del Año:
‘Redbone’ — Childish Gambino
‘Despacito’ — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
‘The Story Of O.J.’ — JAY-Z
‘HUMBLE.’ — Kendrick Lamar
’24K Magic’ — Bruno Mars
Discodel Año:
‘Awaken, My Love!’ — Childish Gambino
‘4:44’ — JAY-Z
‘DAMN.’ — Kendrick Lamar
‘Melodrama’ — Lorde
’24K Magic’ — Bruno Mars
Canción del Año:
‘Despacito’ — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason ‘Poo Bear’ Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)
‘4:44’ — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)
‘Issues’ — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)
‘1-800-273-8255’ — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)
‘That’s What I Like’ — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
Mejor Nuevo Artista:
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Mejor Actuación Pop en Solitario:
‘Love So Soft’ — Kelly Clarkson
‘Praying’ — Kesha
‘Million Reasons’ — Lady Gaga
‘What About Us’ — P!nk
‘Shape Of You’ — Ed Sheeran
Mejor Actuación Pop en Dúo:
‘Something Just Like This’ — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
‘Despacito’ — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
‘Thunder’ — Imagine Dragons
‘Feel It Still’ — Portugal. The Man
‘Stay’ — Zedd & Alessia Cara
Mejor Álbum de pop vocal tradicional
“Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)” — Michael Bublé
“Triplicate” — Bob Dylan
“In Full Swing” — Seth MacFarlane
“Wonderland” — Sarah McLachlan
“Tony Bennett Celebrates 90” — (Various Artists)
Mejor Álbum de pop vocal
“Kaleidoscope EP” — Coldplay
“Lust for Life” — Lana Del Rey
“Evolve” — Imagine Dragons
“Rainbow” — Kesha
“Joanne” — Lady Gaga
“÷ (Divide)” — Ed Sheeran
Mejor Grabación Dance
“Bambro Koyo Ganda” — Bonobo featuring Innov Gnawa
“Cola” — Camelphat & Elderbrook
“Andromeda” — Gorillaz featuring Dram
“Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem
“Line of Sight” — Odesza featuring Wynne & Mansionair
Mejor Disco de Dance/Electrónica:
‘Migration’ — Bonobo
‘3-D The Catalogue’ — Kraftwerk
‘Mura Masa’ — Mura Masa
‘A Moment Apart’ — Odesza
‘What Now’ — Sylvan Esso
Mejor Disco Instrumental Contemporáneo
“What If” — the Jerry Douglas Band
“Spirit” — Alex Han
“Mount Royal” — Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
“Prototype” — Jeff Lorber Fusion
“Bad Hombre” — Antonio Sanchez
Mejor Actuación Rock:
‘You Want It Darker’ — Leonard Cohen
‘The Promise’ — Chris Cornell
‘Run’ — Foo Fighters
‘No Good’ — Kaleo
‘Go To War’ — Nothing More
Mejor Actuación Metal:
“Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red
“Black Hoodie” — Body Count
“Forever” — Code Orange
“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon
“Clockworks” — Meshuggah
Mejor Canción Rock
“Atlas, Rise!” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
“Blood in the Cut” — JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)
“Go to War” — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)
“Run” — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
“The Stage” — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)
Mejor Disco de Rock
“Emperor of Sand” — Mastodon
“Hardwired…to Self-Destruct” — Metallica
“The Stories We Tell Ourselves” — Nothing More
“Villains” — Queens of the Stone Age
“A Deeper Understanding” — the War on Drugs
Mejor Disco de Música Alternativa
“Everything Now” — Arcade Fire
“Humanz” — Gorillaz
“American Dream” — LCD Soundsystem
“Pure Comedy” — Father John Misty
“Sleep Well Beast” — The National
Mejor Actuación R&B
“Get You” — Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis
“Distraction” — Kehlani
“High” — Ledisi
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
“The Weekend” — SZA
Mejor Actuación R&B Tradicional
“Laugh and Move On” — the Baylor Project
“Redbone” — Childish Gambino
“What I’m Feelin'” — Anthony Hamilton featuring the Hamiltones
“All the Way” — Ledisi
“Still” — Mali Music
Mejor Canción R&B
“First Began” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
“Location” — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)
“Redbone” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
“Supermodel” — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)
“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana Contemporánea:
‘Free 6lack’ — 6lack
‘Awaken, My Love!’ — Childish Gambino
‘American Teen’ — Khalid
‘Ctrl’ — SZA
‘Starboy’ — The Weeknd
Mejor Álbum R&B
“Freudian” — Daniel Caesar
“Let Love Rule” — Ledisi
“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars
“Gumbo” — PJ Morton
“Feel the Real’ — Musiq Soulchild
Mejor Actuación de Rap:
“Bounce Back” — Big Sean
“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B
“4:44” — Jay-Z
“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar
“Bad and Boujee” — Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert
Mejor Álbum Rap:
‘4:44’ — JAY-Z
‘DAMN.’ — Kendrick Lamar
‘Culture’ — Migos
‘Laila’s Wisdom’ — Rapsody
‘Flower Boy’ — Tyler, The Creator
Mejor Álbum Country:
‘Cosmic Hallelujah’ — Kenny Chesney
‘Heart Break’ — Lady Antebellum
‘The Breaker’ — Little Big Town
‘Life Changes’ — Thomas Rhett
‘From A Room: Volume 1’ — Chris Stapleton
Mejor Álbum Jazz:
‘The Journey’ — The Baylor Project
‘A Social Call’ — Jazzmeia Horn
‘Bad Ass And Blind’ — Raul Midón
‘Porter Plays Porter’ — Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King
‘Dreams And Daggers’ — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Mejor Álbum Gospel:
‘Crossover ‘— Travis Greene
‘Bigger Than Me’ — Le’Andria
‘Close’ — Marvin Sapp
‘Sunday Song’ — Anita Wilson
‘Let Them Fall In Love’ — Cece Winans
Mejor Álbum de Música Cristiana Contemporánea:
‘Rise’ — Danny Gokey
‘Echoes (Deluxe Edition)’ — Matt Maher
‘Lifer’ — MercyMe
‘Hills And Valleys’ — Tauren Wells
‘Chain Breaker’ — Zach Williams
Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino:
‘Lo Único Constante’ — Alex Cuba
‘Mis Planes Son Amarte’ — Juanes
”Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017′ — La Santa Cecilia
‘Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)’ — Natalia Lafourcade
‘El Dorado’ — Shakira
Mejor Álbum de Rock Latino, Urbano o Alternativo
“Ayo” — Bomba Estéreo
“Pa’ Fuera” — C4 Trío & Desorden Público
“Salvavidas de Hielo” — Jorge Drexler
“El Paradise” — Los Amigos Invisibles
“Residente” — Residente
Mejor Álbum de Americana:
Southern Blood — Gregg Allman
Shine On Rainy Day — Brent Cobb
Beast Epic — Iron & Wine
The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Brand New Day — The Mavericks
Mejor Álbum Folk
“Mental Illness” — Aimee Mann
“Semper Femina” — Laura Marling
“The Queen of Hearts” — Offa Rex
“You Don’t Own Me Anymore” — the Secret Sisters
“The Laughing Apple” — Yusuf / Cat Stevens
Mejor Álbum de Comedia:
The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas — Dave Chappelle
Cinco — Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Before Seinfeld — Jerry Seinfeld
A Speck Of Dust — Sarah Silverman
What Now? — Kevin Hart
Mejor Canción Compuesta para Medios Audiovisuales:
‘City Of Stars’ — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone), Track from La La Land
‘How Far I’ll Go’ — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho), Track from Moana: The Songs
‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (ZAYN & Taylor Swift), Track from Fifty Shades Darker
‘Never Give Up’ — Sia Furler & Gregg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia), Track from Lion
‘Stand Up For Something’ — Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day Featuring Common), Track from Marshall
Productor del Año, No Clásico:
Calvin Harris
No I.D.
Greg Kurstin
Blake Mills
The Stereotypes
Mejor Vídeo Musical
” Up All Night” — (Beck) Canada, video director; Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar Romagosa, video producers
“Makeba” — (Jain) Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors; Yodelice, video producer
“The Story of O.J.” — (Jay-Z) Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors; Daniel Midgley, video producer
“Humble.” — (Kendrick Lamar) The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers
“1-800-273-8255” — (Logic featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid) Andy Hines, video director; Andrew Lerios, video producer
Mejor Película Musical
“One More Time With Feeling” (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds) Andrew Dominik, video director; Dulcie Kellett & James Wilson, video producers
“Long Strange Trip” (The Grateful Dead) Amir Bar-Lev, video director; Alex Blavatnik, Ken Dornstein, Eric Eisner, Nick Koskoff & Justin Kreutzmann, video producers
“The Defiant Ones” (Various Artists) Allen Hughes, video director; Sarah Anthony, Fritzi Horstman, Broderick Johnson, Gene Kirkwood, Andrew Kosove, Laura Lancaster, Michael Lombardo, Jerry Longarzo, Doug Pray & Steven Williams, video producers
“Soundbreaking” (Various Artists) Maro Chermayeff & Jeff Dupre, video directors; Joshua Bennett, Julia Marchesi, Sam Pollard, Sally Rosenthal, Amy Schewel & Warren Zanes, video producers