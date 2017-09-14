Ya conocemos la banda sonora del FIFA 2018 y es una maravilla

En ella encontramos un nuevo tema de Run The Jewels y de Django Django , así como canciones de The National, Lorde, The War On Drugs y muchos más.

Como viene siendo tradición en la saga de uno de los videojuegos de fútbol más exitosos del mundo, como es el FIFA 2018, se ha dado a conocer el listado de canciones que formarán parte de la banda sonora del mismo, y es una auténtica exquisitez, pues cuenta además de con dos temas exclusivos para el juego de Django Django y Run the Jewels respectivamente, con una recopilación de canciones de grupos como The XX, Lorde, alt-J, The War On Drugs o The National.

FIFA 18 se pondrá a la venta el próximo 29 de septiembre en PC, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4, PS3 y Nintendo Switch., pero según ha anunciado EA Sports, los fans del juego que reserven el FIFA 2018, recibirán el acceso a un kit muy especial de equipaciones diseñadas por bandas como Captial Cities, Glass Animals, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Bloc Party, Grouplove, Saint Motel, Zhu y Lemaitre

A continuación os dejamos con el listado completo de canciones y con una de nuestras favoritas:

alt-J – Deadcrush

Avelino – Energy feat. Skepta and Stormzy

Bad Sounds – Wages

Baloji – L’Hiver Indien

BØRNS – Faded Heart

Cut Copy – Standing In The Middle Of The Field (Radio Edit)

Django Django – Tic Tac Toe

IDER – King Ruby

Kimbra -Top Of The World

Kovic – Drown

Lorde – Supercut

Mondo Cozmo – Automatic

Mura Masa – helpline feat. Tom Tripp

ODESZA – La Ciudad

Off Bloom – Falcon Eye

Oliver – Heart Attack feat. De La Soul

Outsider – Miol Mor Mara

Perfume Genius – Slip Away

Phantoms – Throw It In The Fire

Portugal. The Man – Live In The Moment

RAC – Beautiful Game feat. St. Lucia

Residente – Dagombas en Tamale

Rex Orange County – Never Enough

Run The Jewels – Mean Demeanor

Sir Sly – &Run

Slowdive – Star Roving

Sneakbo feat. Giggs – Active

Sofi Tukker – Best Friend feat. NERVO, The Knocks, and Alisa UENO

Superorganism – Something For Your M.I.N.D.

Tash Sultana – Jungle

Témé Tan – Ça Va Pas La Tête?

The Amazons – Stay With Me

The National – The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness

The War On Drugs – Holding On

The xx – Dangerous

Tom Grennan – Found What I’ve Been Looking For

Toothless – Sisyphus

Vessels – Deflect The Light feat. The Flaming Lips

Washed Out – Get Lost

Ya podéis disfrutar de ella en Apple Music y en Spotify.