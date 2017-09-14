Ya conocemos la banda sonora del FIFA 2018 y es una maravilla

En ella encontramos un nuevo tema de Run The Jewels y de Django Django , así como canciones de The National, Lorde, The War On Drugs y muchos más.
Como viene siendo tradición en la saga de uno de los videojuegos de fútbol más exitosos del mundo, como es el FIFA 2018, se ha dado a conocer el listado de canciones que formarán parte de la banda sonora del mismo, y es una auténtica exquisitez, pues cuenta además de con dos temas exclusivos para el juego de Django Django y Run the Jewels respectivamente, con una recopilación de canciones de grupos como The XX, Lorde, alt-J, The War On Drugs o The National.
FIFA 18 se pondrá a la venta el próximo 29 de septiembre en PC, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4, PS3 y Nintendo Switch., pero según ha anunciado EA Sports, los fans del juego que reserven el FIFA 2018, recibirán el acceso a un kit muy especial de equipaciones diseñadas por bandas como Captial Cities, Glass Animals, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Bloc Party, Grouplove, Saint Motel, Zhu y Lemaitre
A continuación os dejamos con el listado completo de canciones y con una de nuestras favoritas:
- alt-J – Deadcrush
- Avelino – Energy feat. Skepta and Stormzy
- Bad Sounds – Wages
- Baloji – L’Hiver Indien
- BØRNS – Faded Heart
- Cut Copy – Standing In The Middle Of The Field (Radio Edit)
- Django Django – Tic Tac Toe
- IDER – King Ruby
- Kimbra -Top Of The World
- Kovic – Drown
- Lorde – Supercut
- Mondo Cozmo – Automatic
- Mura Masa – helpline feat. Tom Tripp
- ODESZA – La Ciudad
- Off Bloom – Falcon Eye
- Oliver – Heart Attack feat. De La Soul
- Outsider – Miol Mor Mara
- Perfume Genius – Slip Away
- Phantoms – Throw It In The Fire
- Portugal. The Man – Live In The Moment
- RAC – Beautiful Game feat. St. Lucia
- Residente – Dagombas en Tamale
- Rex Orange County – Never Enough
- Run The Jewels – Mean Demeanor
- Sir Sly – &Run
- Slowdive – Star Roving
- Sneakbo feat. Giggs – Active
- Sofi Tukker – Best Friend feat. NERVO, The Knocks, and Alisa UENO
- Superorganism – Something For Your M.I.N.D.
- Tash Sultana – Jungle
- Témé Tan – Ça Va Pas La Tête?
- The Amazons – Stay With Me
- The National – The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness
- The War On Drugs – Holding On
- The xx – Dangerous
- Tom Grennan – Found What I’ve Been Looking For
- Toothless – Sisyphus
- Vessels – Deflect The Light feat. The Flaming Lips
- Washed Out – Get Lost
Ya podéis disfrutar de ella en Apple Music y en Spotify.