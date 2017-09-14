Noticias

Ya conocemos la banda sonora del FIFA 2018 y es una maravilla

En ella encontramos un nuevo tema de Run The Jewels y de Django Django , así como canciones de The National, Lorde,  The War On Drugs y muchos más.

Como viene siendo tradición en la saga de uno de los videojuegos de fútbol más exitosos del mundo, como es el FIFA 2018, se ha dado a conocer el listado de canciones que formarán parte de la banda sonora del mismo, y es una auténtica exquisitez, pues cuenta además de con dos temas exclusivos para el juego de Django Django y Run the Jewels respectivamente, con una recopilación de canciones de grupos como The XX,  Lorde, alt-J, The War On Drugs o The National.

FIFA 18 se pondrá a la venta el próximo 29 de septiembre en PC, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4, PS3 y Nintendo Switch., pero según ha anunciado EA Sports, los fans del juego que reserven el FIFA 2018, recibirán el acceso a un kit muy especial de equipaciones diseñadas por bandas como Captial Cities, Glass Animals, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Bloc Party, Grouplove, Saint Motel, Zhu y Lemaitre 

A continuación os dejamos con el listado completo de canciones y con una de nuestras favoritas:

  • alt-J – Deadcrush
  • Avelino – Energy feat. Skepta and Stormzy
  • Bad Sounds – Wages
  • Baloji – L’Hiver Indien
  • BØRNS – Faded Heart
  • Cut Copy – Standing In The Middle Of The Field (Radio Edit)
  • Django Django – Tic Tac Toe
  • IDER – King Ruby
  • Kimbra -Top Of The World
  • Kovic – Drown
  • Lorde – Supercut
  • Mondo Cozmo – Automatic
  • Mura Masa – helpline feat. Tom Tripp
  • ODESZA – La Ciudad
  • Off Bloom – Falcon Eye
  • Oliver – Heart Attack feat. De La Soul
  • Outsider – Miol Mor Mara
  • Perfume Genius – Slip Away
  • Phantoms – Throw It In The Fire
  • Portugal. The Man – Live In The Moment
  • RAC – Beautiful Game feat. St. Lucia
  • Residente – Dagombas en Tamale
  • Rex Orange County – Never Enough
  • Run The Jewels – Mean Demeanor
  • Sir Sly – &Run
  • Slowdive – Star Roving
  • Sneakbo feat. Giggs – Active
  • Sofi Tukker – Best Friend feat. NERVO, The Knocks, and Alisa UENO
  • Superorganism – Something For Your M.I.N.D.
  • Tash Sultana – Jungle
  • Témé Tan – Ça Va Pas La Tête?
  • The Amazons – Stay With Me
  • The National – The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness
  • The War On Drugs – Holding On
  • The xx – Dangerous
  • Tom Grennan – Found What I’ve Been Looking For
  • Toothless – Sisyphus
  • Vessels – Deflect The Light feat. The Flaming Lips
  • Washed Out – Get Lost

Ya podéis disfrutar de ella en Apple Music y en Spotify.

