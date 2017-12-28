Solange confiesa la enfermedad con la que ha estado lidiando a lo largo de los últimos meses

Para justificar su ausencia en el Festival Afropunk que se celebrará en Johannesburgo, Sudáfrica, en Nochevieja, Solange se ha decidido a confesar que lleva los últimos meses luchando contra una enfermedad de reciente diagnóstico. Se trata de un trastorno del sistema nervioso autónomo del que ha hablado a través de un comunicado en Instagram que dice lo siguiente:

“He escrito, borrado y re-escrito esto unas 5 veces … Aún no estoy segura de qué es exactamente o cuánto quiero compartir … Sin embargo, es muy importante para mí por la gente en Sudáfrica, un lugar que tiene un tremendo significado para mí y que me ha dado MUCHO, explicar por qué no voy a tocar en AfroPunk esta Nochevieja.

Los últimos cinco meses he estado tratándome en silencio, y trabajando a pesar de un Trastorno de Sistema Nervioso Autonómo. Ha sido un viaje que no ha sido fácil para mí … A veces me siento genial y otras veces no tan genial. Es un diagnóstico complicado, y todavía estoy aprendiendo mucho, pero en este momento, mis médicos no me recomiendan un vuelo tan largo y prolongado, y hacer un concierto tan importante inmediatamente después.

No puedo expresar con palabras cuán triste estoy de que no pueda actuar para vosotros esta Nochevieja, de verdad que no hay otro lugar en el que prefiriese estar que allí con mi familia para arrancar el 2018 con vosotros… pero os doy mi PALABRA de que volveré con AfroPunk y ofreceré este espectáculo más adelante, ya que es extremadamente importante para mí conectar con las personas que me han inspirado de tantas maneras.

No puedo agradecer lo suficiente a Afro Punk por su apoyo, y a todos el resto de festivales de este verano / otoño que han sabido sobre mi estado de salud, lo mantuvieron confidencial y se volcaron para hacerme sentir apoyada mientras hacía estos conciertos. Como parte del cuidado personal que he intentado promocionar este último año, tengo que empezar conmigo misma, y estoy deseosa de hacer un mejor trabajo en este 2018. Este año pasado ha sido uno de los más satisfactorios de mi vida … Interpretar este disco y experimentar el intercambio de energía con vosotros ha sido asombroso, y estoy tan emocionada de continuar haciendo el trabajo del que me siento tan absolutamente honrada y agradecida de estar haciendo el próximo año. Me da la vida”.

Además, os dejamos el original a continuación:

Esperamos que se recupere cuanto antes y que muy pronto estemos disfrutando de nuevo de su talento y potencial.