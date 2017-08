Ryan Adams critica duramente a Father John Misty en redes sociales

‪I'm human & I have bad days. It happens. I apologize. ‬ ‪I took a deep breath & remembered I can always do better‬. As a human I am never going to be done working towards being more compassionate, peaceful and open. So I leave this here as a reminder. I am very tired but it's no excuse to be cruel to others, even if they have shown me that same meanness. It is better to love. With Love, ‪Forgiveness & Peace‬ ‪& Magic‬ XO

A post shared by Ryan Adams (@misterryanadams) on Aug 19, 2017 at 10:40am PDT