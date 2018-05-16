Anunciada una gira sinfónica de grandes éxitos de Prince

Prince sigue generando gran cantidad de noticias. Hace unos días, nos enteramos de que el año que viene se publicará en primicia en Tidal un nuevo disco con música inédita del artista. Tan sólo unos días después, hemos sabido que se está preparando una gira en la que una orquesta sinfónica interpretará los mayores éxitos del artista.

La selección del tema ha sido hecha por Questlove de The Roots, lo que garantiza la calidad y el buen gusto, e incluirá la participación de cantantes invitados así como la proyección de fotos y vídeos exclusivas cedidas por los herederos del artista, que han aprobado este nuevo proyecto.

Por ahora, las citas se reducen a Estados Unidos, donde el espectáculo arrancará el próximo 6 de septiembre. Ojalá algún promotor decida llevar esta iniciativa a Europa. Mientras tanto, por si alguno os animáis a cruzar el charco, estas son las fechas confirmadas:

Septiembre:

6 – New Brunswick, NJ, State Theatre

8 – Washington, D.C., Wolf Trap

9 – Richmond, VA, Altria Theatre

11 – Norfolk, VA, Chrysler Hall

12 – Charlotte, NC, Metro Credit Union Amp.

13 – Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amp.

14 – Asheville, NC, Cellular Center

15 – Atlanta, GA, Verizon Amphitheatre

19 – Buffalo, NY, Buffalo Center for the Arts

20 – Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre

21 – Binghamton, NY, Anderson Center

22 – Lynn, MA, Lynn Memorial Hall

24 – Cincinnati, OH, Taft Theatre

25 – Columbus, OH,Ohio Theatre

26 – 27 – Nashville, TN, Jackson Hall (TPAC)

28 – Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre

29 – Cleveland, OH, State Theatre

30 – Chicago, IL, Chicago Theatre

Octubre:

3 – Gainesville, FL, O’Connell Center

4 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL,Broward Center

5 – Tampa, FL, Sun Dome

6 – Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre

7 – Orlando, FL, Dr. Phillips Center

10 – Grand Rapids, MI, 20 Monroe

11 – Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theatre

12 – Louisville, KY, The Palace

13 – Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre

14 – St. Louis, MO, Fox Theatre

16 – Midland, TX, Wagner Noel

17 – Dallas, TX, Music Factory

18 – Houston, TX, Sugarland

19 – San Antonio, TX, Majestic Theatre