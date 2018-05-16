Anunciada una gira sinfónica de grandes éxitos de Prince

Prince sigue generando gran cantidad de noticias. Hace unos días, nos enteramos de que el año que viene se publicará en primicia en Tidal un nuevo disco con música inédita del artista. Tan sólo unos días después, hemos sabido que se está preparando una gira en la que una orquesta sinfónica interpretará los mayores éxitos del artista.
La selección del tema ha sido hecha por Questlove de The Roots, lo que garantiza la calidad y el buen gusto, e incluirá la participación de cantantes invitados así como la proyección de fotos y vídeos exclusivas cedidas por los herederos del artista, que han aprobado este nuevo proyecto.
Por ahora, las citas se reducen a Estados Unidos, donde el espectáculo arrancará el próximo 6 de septiembre. Ojalá algún promotor decida llevar esta iniciativa a Europa. Mientras tanto, por si alguno os animáis a cruzar el charco, estas son las fechas confirmadas:
Septiembre:
6 – New Brunswick, NJ, State Theatre
8 – Washington, D.C., Wolf Trap
9 – Richmond, VA, Altria Theatre
11 – Norfolk, VA, Chrysler Hall
12 – Charlotte, NC, Metro Credit Union Amp.
13 – Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amp.
14 – Asheville, NC, Cellular Center
15 – Atlanta, GA, Verizon Amphitheatre
19 – Buffalo, NY, Buffalo Center for the Arts
20 – Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre
21 – Binghamton, NY, Anderson Center
22 – Lynn, MA, Lynn Memorial Hall
24 – Cincinnati, OH, Taft Theatre
25 – Columbus, OH,Ohio Theatre
26 – 27 – Nashville, TN, Jackson Hall (TPAC)
28 – Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre
29 – Cleveland, OH, State Theatre
30 – Chicago, IL, Chicago Theatre
Octubre:
3 – Gainesville, FL, O’Connell Center
4 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL,Broward Center
5 – Tampa, FL, Sun Dome
6 – Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre
7 – Orlando, FL, Dr. Phillips Center
10 – Grand Rapids, MI, 20 Monroe
11 – Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theatre
12 – Louisville, KY, The Palace
13 – Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre
14 – St. Louis, MO, Fox Theatre
16 – Midland, TX, Wagner Noel
17 – Dallas, TX, Music Factory
18 – Houston, TX, Sugarland
19 – San Antonio, TX, Majestic Theatre