Nine Inch Nails ponen fecha al último EP de su trilogía

Trent Reznor y compañía estarán el 14 de julio en el Mad Cool Festival. Sin embargo, poco antes, el 22 de junio, verá la luz su nuevo trabajo, Bad Witch. Además, Nine Inch Nails han programado un extenso tour que recorrerá Estados Unidos.

La próxima publicación de Nine Inch Nails sirve para cerrar la trilogía de EPs iniciada hace dos años. En 2016, la banda volvió a editar material propio con Not The Actual Events. Un año después, el grupo le dio continuidad con Add Violence.

Nine Inch Nails presentarán el nuevo material en una larga gira norteamericana. De septiembre a diciembre, la formación liderada por Reznor se mantendrá ocupada recorriendo buena parte de EE.UU. Para ello contarán con unos teloneros de excepción, The Jesus and Mary Chain.

NINE INCH NAILS: COLD AND BLACK AND INFINITE NORTH AMERICA 2018

— nine inch nails (@nineinchnails) May 10, 2018