M.I.A. no se corta en criticar a Facebook e Instagram

La cantante británica siempre se ha caracterizado por ser políticamente incorrecta. En esta ocasión, M.I.A. ha aprovechado el escándalo de Facebook para hablar duramente, primero en su cuenta de Twitter, de la compañía de Mark Zuckerberg, y posteriormente en Instagram, de esta otra red social muy popular.

Sobre el polémico primer asunto, M.I.A. ha manifestado: “¿Qué es una comunidad en este clima?¿Cómo conectas con ellos? Qué fácil es manipularles. ¿Hay una comunidad de personas en Facebook para ellos? #BorrarFacebook está pasando ahora. Reflexiones de hoy”.

Por otro lado, M.I.A. ha acusado a Instagram de limitar su numero de seguidores a 869.000. Lo ha hecho precisamente en Instagram, donde ha explicado que “ellos quieren que sepáis que mi presencia en las redes es débil, pero ellos fabrican el concepto de qué es débil y qué fuerte”.

