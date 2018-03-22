M.I.A. no se corta en criticar a Facebook e Instagram

Through how they hold certain people down it’s easy to see who they uphold! Through who they uphold it’s easy to see how lost they want you !!!869k for a year now. Instagram is like FAKEBOOK. They want to let you know that my social media presence is weak but they manufactured the concept of what is weak what is strong . Now look at what this little game does to everything. Insecurity jealousy envy rivalry greed. Can we move it along. Darkness breeds darkness . Instagram ….

