M.I.A. no se corta en criticar a Facebook e Instagram

La cantante británica siempre se ha caracterizado por ser políticamente incorrecta. En esta ocasión, M.I.A. ha aprovechado el escándalo de Facebook para hablar duramente, primero en su cuenta de Twitter, de la compañía de Mark Zuckerberg, y posteriormente en Instagram, de esta otra red social muy popular.
Sobre el polémico primer asunto, M.I.A. ha manifestado: “¿Qué es una comunidad en este clima?¿Cómo conectas con ellos? Qué fácil es manipularles. ¿Hay una comunidad de personas en Facebook para ellos? #BorrarFacebook está pasando ahora. Reflexiones de hoy”.
What is a community in this climate ? How did u connect to them? How easy is it to manipulate them . Is it a community of people in it for themselves? #DeleteFacebook is happening now . Today's thoughts https://t.co/H3HY1HUUbs
— M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 20, 2018
Por otro lado, M.I.A. ha acusado a Instagram de limitar su numero de seguidores a 869.000. Lo ha hecho precisamente en Instagram, donde ha explicado que “ellos quieren que sepáis que mi presencia en las redes es débil, pero ellos fabrican el concepto de qué es débil y qué fuerte”.
Through how they hold certain people down it’s easy to see who they uphold! Through who they uphold it’s easy to see how lost they want you !!!869k for a year now. Instagram is like FAKEBOOK. They want to let you know that my social media presence is weak but they manufactured the concept of what is weak what is strong . Now look at what this little game does to everything. Insecurity jealousy envy rivalry greed. Can we move it along. Darkness breeds darkness . Instagram ….