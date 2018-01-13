Disclosure ya piensan en su tercer álbum

We embarked on a new journey three years ago by launching @wild_life_fest at Shoreham Airport with our close friends, Rudimental. We’d not long finished touring our asses off of debut album, Settle and that inaugural year of the festival in 2015 allowed us to embark on our next chapter with the release of second album, Caracal. Being able to curate your own festival with your mates and invite legends like Nas, Ice Cube and Chaka Khan to play alongside amazing new talent such as Stormzy, Kaytranada and AJ Tracy, stack them up against a host of flawless DJ’s like Annie Mac, Jackmaster and Armand Van Helden and throw parties with Elrow is literally a dream come true. However, with a busy recording schedule ahead as we embark on album number 3 we’re going to give the green grass of Shoreham Airport a break throughout 2018 and come back bigger and better in 2019. Thanks to everyone who attended the festival these last three years and gave us some of the best times we’ve ever had as Disclosure, we’re hugely thankful for the opportunity to share that with you, see you all soon.

A post shared by Disclosure (@disclosure) on Jan 10, 2018 at 11:06am PST