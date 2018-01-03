Coachella 2018 presenta cartel con Beyoncé, Eminem y The Weeknd como cabezas de cartel

Con el nuevo año, ha llegado el anuncio del cartel al completo de uno de los festivales más importantes del planeta, Coachella, que este año se celebrará de nuevo a lo largo de dos fines de semana en el Empire Polo Club en Indio, California: 13 al 15 de abril y del 20 al 22 de abril.

Los grandes cabezas de cartel en esta ocasión serán Beyoncé, quien ya iba a hacerlo el año pasado pero tuvo que ser sustituida por Lady Gaga debido a su embarazo, The Weeknd y Eminem.

Las jornadas del viernes contará con The Weeknd como gran atractivo, pero también actuaciones de artistas como Jamiroquai, St. Vincent, The War On Drugs, Vince Staples, Perfume Genius o Benjamin Clementine, entre otros.

Quienes elijan ir en sábado, contarán con la gran Beyoncé, pero también con HAIM, Tyler the Creator, David Byrne, alt-J, Fleet Foxes, Post Malone, Chic con Nile Rodgers, Angel Olsen, Jungle o Django Django, entre otros.

Por último, las jornadas del domingo tendrán a Eminem como concierto estrella pero también irresistibles actuaciones de Portugal the Man, Migos, A Perfect Circle, King Krule, The Drums o Princess Nokia, como ejemplos.

De todos modos, si no os queréis perder ningún nombre, os dejamos el listado completo a continuación:

