Anunciada la secuela para la BSO de Baby Driver

Además de cosechar un importante éxito como película, Baby Driver dio mucho que hablar entre los amantes de la música por su más que interesante banda sonora, en la que se podían escuchar artistas como Queen, The Beach Boys, Blur y T- Rex, entre otros.
Ahora, los creadores de la misma han decidido preparar una secuela bajo el título Baby Driver Volume 2: The Score For A Score, en el que de nuevo la selección musical es de primera categoría.
En esta segunda entrega escucharemos a Danger Mouse, Big Boi, Run The Jewels, The Foundations, Boards of Canada, Sky Ferreira y The Steve Miller Band. La fecha de publicación es el próximo 13 de abril a través del propio sello de Danger Mouse, 30th Century Records. Además, ya conocemos la portada del disco, que abre la noticia y el listado completo de canciones que os dejamos a continuación.
Cara A
01. Robbery Arrival – Steven Price
02. Chase Me – Danger Mouse Feat. Run the Jewels and Big Boi
03. Secondo Intermezzino Pop – Ennio Morricone
04. Candy From Baby / What’s In There Is Ours – Steven Price
05. Harlem Shuffle – The Foundations
06. Sunset That Ride – Steven Price
07. You’re back! – Lily James & Ansel Elgort
08. Baby I’m Yours – Barbara Lewis
09 Cry Baby Cry – Unloved
10. Keep Driving and Never Stop – Steven Price
11. Threshold – The Steve Miller Band
12. Nowhere to Run (Baby Driver Mix) – Boga
13. TaKillYa (Baby Driver Mix) – Vinnie Maniscalco
02. Bananas – Steven Price
03. Ready Let’s Go – Boards of Canada
04. Dumb-Ass Excuse – Steven Price
05. Debora – Kid Koala
06. What did you do? – Jon Hamm & Ansel Elgort
07. Hocus Pocus (Baby Driver Mix) – Focus
08. My name is Joseph – Ansel Elgort
09. New Orleans Instrumental No 1 – R.E.M
10. Lucky Charm – Steven Price
11. Run – Steven Price
12. Easy (Baby Driver Mix) – Sky Ferreira
13. Postcards from Debora – Steven Price
14. Killer Track – Jon Hamm & Ansel Elgort
15. Blue Song – Mint Royale