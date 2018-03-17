Anunciada la secuela para la BSO de Baby Driver

Además de cosechar un importante éxito como película, Baby Driver dio mucho que hablar entre los amantes de la música por su más que interesante banda sonora, en la que se podían escuchar artistas como Queen, The Beach Boys, Blur y T- Rex, entre otros.

Ahora, los creadores de la misma han decidido preparar una secuela bajo el título Baby Driver Volume 2: The Score For A Score, en el que de nuevo la selección musical es de primera categoría.

En esta segunda entrega escucharemos a Danger Mouse, Big Boi, Run The Jewels, The Foundations, Boards of Canada, Sky Ferreira y The Steve Miller Band. La fecha de publicación es el próximo 13 de abril a través del propio sello de Danger Mouse, 30th Century Records. Además, ya conocemos la portada del disco, que abre la noticia y el listado completo de canciones que os dejamos a continuación.

Cara A

01. Robbery Arrival – Steven Price

02. Chase Me – Danger Mouse Feat. Run the Jewels and Big Boi

03. Secondo Intermezzino Pop – Ennio Morricone

04. Candy From Baby / What’s In There Is Ours – Steven Price

05. Harlem Shuffle – The Foundations

06. Sunset That Ride – Steven Price

07. You’re back! – Lily James & Ansel Elgort

08. Baby I’m Yours – Barbara Lewis

09 Cry Baby Cry – Unloved

10. Keep Driving and Never Stop – Steven Price

11. Threshold – The Steve Miller Band

12. Nowhere to Run (Baby Driver Mix) – Boga

13. TaKillYa (Baby Driver Mix) – Vinnie Maniscalco

Cara B

01. Run the Jewels – Run the Jewels

02. Bananas – Steven Price

03. Ready Let’s Go – Boards of Canada

04. Dumb-Ass Excuse – Steven Price

05. Debora – Kid Koala

06. What did you do? – Jon Hamm & Ansel Elgort

07. Hocus Pocus (Baby Driver Mix) – Focus

08. My name is Joseph – Ansel Elgort

09. New Orleans Instrumental No 1 – R.E.M

10. Lucky Charm – Steven Price

11. Run – Steven Price

12. Easy (Baby Driver Mix) – Sky Ferreira

13. Postcards from Debora – Steven Price

14. Killer Track – Jon Hamm & Ansel Elgort

15. Blue Song – Mint Royale