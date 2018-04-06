Azealia Banks comparte nueva canción, ‘Anna Wintour’

Anna Wintour – Press Shot . : I wrote this song about finding myself and finding God. Not at all specific to any religion, this song was written to embody the feeling felt when you connect with the universe. Sometime we feel afraid to take chances that will bring us out of our comfort zone’s and it’s always in those moments that God finds you and let’s you know that you are exactly in the right place .. at the right time. I am and have been since the age of 12, very inspired by @stacieorrico’s work on her self-titled debut (also executive produced by @harveymasonjr). Her ability to craft songs which teeter along the lines of Gospel/Christian Pop/Pop , is something that inspires me so much. My choice to name this song “Anna Wintour” is telling; I relate to Anna Wintour So much as a strong, powerful and larger than life soul in a petite, tidy and feminine body. While others may see Anna as intimidating , I see a woman who was born into this world with an absolute certainty about her place in it. She is a master of masters..like the life path number 11. A woman with an abundance of personal power who influences and defines the world around her. In my case, having such power can lead to self-indulgences. Meaning, i can become so consumed with a power and an ability to affect the world, that I may have forgotten or in fact – may have never learned to use my power to influence and define myself! This song is one of praise, liberation… as well as a kunty stunt. I pray you all have as much fun listening to it as I had creating it. Artist: Azealia Banks Genre: Dance/Pop/Hip-Hop Produced by : @juniorsanchezofficial Executive production: @harveymasonjr Engineer: Andrew Hey and Paul Falcone Performed by: Azealia Amanda Banks p/k/a Azealia Banks. Lyrics: Azealia Banks, Eugenio Sanchez, Dorian Strickland, Kevin James, “Shug”. Management: Azealia Banks A&R: @williamrobillardcole Released via exclusive license to: @eone_music Copyright Azealia Banks 2018.

A post shared by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on Mar 27, 2018 at 10:26pm PDT